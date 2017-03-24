News Radio 710 KEEL

Contact Us
Sen. Barrow Peacock Questions Jimmie Davis Bridge Funding Plan [VIDEO]

By Robert J Wright 2 hours ago

Peacock discusses the numerous repair delays on the current span and how we can compete with New Orleans and Baton Rouge for limited state transportation dollars.

Mike Johnson On the House Healthcare Reform Vote…and Presidential Persuasion [VIDEO]

By Robert J Wright 4 hours ago

The Congressman talks about phone calls from both the President and Vice-President looking to get his backing for their healthcare reform legislation.

