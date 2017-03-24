News Radio 710 KEEL

Interact with our Local Experts for tips and tricks and to ask questions.

Sign up to get exclusive access to VIP events, contests, coupons, giveaways, presales and much more.

The junior Senator talks about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and the latest developments in the attempts to pass an Obamacare repeal / replacement.

Xavier, Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon each won their respective regional semifinals on Thursday night and advanced to the Elite Eight. Here's a recap of the action:

A cold front is headed toward Louisiana and we could see some severe weather with this storm system.

A student who exercised his First Amendment right has led to a teacher losing his job.

The Congressman talks about phone calls from both the President and Vice-President looking to get his backing for their healthcare reform legislation.

Spring break will be here soon. Here's our list of the best beaches near Shreveport Bossier.

Peacock discusses the numerous repair delays on the current span and how we can compete with New Orleans and Baton Rouge for limited state transportation dollars.

Spring break will be here soon. Here's our list of the best beaches near Shreveport Bossier.

A cold front is headed toward Louisiana and we could see some severe weather with this storm system.

The Congressman says, "There's a reason his book is called 'The Art of the Deal.'"

Welcome back to KEEL VIP Club It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites. Enter your password Forgot your password? YES, Activate My Account Now!

Welcome back to KEEL VIP Club It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://710keel.com using your original account information. YES, Activate My Account Now!

We're Almost There! Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience. Zip Continue and Activate