News Radio 710 KEEL

Mike Johnson On the House Healthcare Reform Vote…and Presidential Persuasion
The Congressman says, "There's a reason his book is called 'The Art of the Deal.'"
The Congressman talks about phone calls from both the President and Vice-President looking to get his backing for their healthcare reform legislation.
The junior Senator talks about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and the latest developments in the attempts to pass an Obamacare repeal / replacement.